Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) investors to reap big returns again

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has a beta value of 0.6 and has seen 1,361,060 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.95 Billion, closed the recent trade at $98.25 per share which meant it gained $1.68 on the day or 1.74% during that session. The ATVI stock price is -6.39% off its 52-week high price of $104.53 and 32.22% above the 52-week low of $66.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.96 Million shares.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) trade information

Sporting 1.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 26 when the ATVI stock price touched $98.48- or saw a rise of 0.1%. Year-to-date, Activision Blizzard, Inc. shares have moved 5.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have changed 4.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.75.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Activision Blizzard, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +25.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.65%, compared to 12.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -23.7% and 5.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +4.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +44.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.69%.

ATVI Dividends

Activision Blizzard, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.47 at a share yield of 0.49%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.58%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.23% with a share float percentage of 90.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Activision Blizzard, Inc. having a total of 1852 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 64.34 Million shares worth more than $5.98 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 58.12 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.41 Billion and represent 7.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 21816527 shares of worth $2.03 Billion while later fund manager owns 15.49 Million shares of worth $1.44 Billion as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.99% of company’s outstanding stock.