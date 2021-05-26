9.02% jump drives PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) into becoming a top stock for investors

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,362,225 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.97 Million, closed the last trade at $2.78 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 9.02% during that session. The PRFX stock price is -182.37% off its 52-week high price of $7.85 and 21.58% above the 52-week low of $2.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 178.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 150.15 Million shares.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) trade information

Sporting 9.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the PRFX stock price touched $3.55-2 or saw a rise of 21.69%. Year-to-date, PainReform Ltd. shares have moved -37.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) have changed -15.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 79.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.53.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.57% with a share float percentage of 59.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PainReform Ltd. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 839.35 Thousand shares worth more than $3.71 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Armistice Capital, LLC held 8.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 330Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.46 Million and represent 3.28% of shares outstanding.