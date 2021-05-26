8.99% jump drives Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) into becoming a top stock for investors

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 840,393 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $237.24 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.73 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 8.99% during that session. The LIZI stock price is -254.12% off its 52-week high price of $16.75 and 58.77% above the 52-week low of $1.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.89 Million shares.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

Sporting 8.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, May 20 when the LIZI stock price touched $4.95-4 or saw a rise of 4.65%. Year-to-date, Lizhi Inc. shares have moved 21.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) have changed -29.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.53.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lizhi Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +76.42% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.7% and -128.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +37.6%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $72.82 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $72.39 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $53.33 Million and $51.77 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 36.5% for the current quarter and 39.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +77.2%.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.92% with a share float percentage of 3.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lizhi Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Atom Investors LP with over 701.92 Thousand shares worth more than $6.42 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Atom Investors LP held 2.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the holding of over 100Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $915Thousand and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.29% shares in the company for having 100000 shares of worth $806Thousand while later fund manager owns 13.88 Thousand shares of worth $126.97 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.