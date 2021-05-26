7.66% jump drives Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) into becoming a top stock for investors – Marketing Sentinel

7.66% jump drives Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) into becoming a top stock for investors

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,965,486 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $95.89 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.54 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 7.66% during that session. The OCG stock price is -469.38% off its 52-week high price of $25.85 and 37.89% above the 52-week low of $2.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 472.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.88 Million shares.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The consensus among analysts is that Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -77.5%.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.22% with a share float percentage of 27.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oriental Culture Holding LTD having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 43.34 Thousand shares worth more than $342.41 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 30.02 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $237.16 Thousand and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.