7.66% jump drives Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) into becoming a top stock for investors

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,965,486 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $95.89 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.54 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 7.66% during that session. The OCG stock price is -469.38% off its 52-week high price of $25.85 and 37.89% above the 52-week low of $2.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 472.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -77.5%.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.22% with a share float percentage of 27.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oriental Culture Holding LTD having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 43.34 Thousand shares worth more than $342.41 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 30.02 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $237.16 Thousand and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.