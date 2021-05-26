5.95% jump drives Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) into becoming a top stock for investors

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 661,969 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.64 Billion, closed the recent trade at $9.97 per share which meant it gained $0.56 on the day or 5.95% during that session. The RAAS stock price is -491.78% off its 52-week high price of $59 and 16.05% above the 52-week low of $8.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 445.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.33 Million shares.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +99.1%.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.73% with a share float percentage of 21.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cloopen Group Holding Limited having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 19.25 Million shares worth more than $264.28 Million. As of March 30, 2021, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. held 12.7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 6.7 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $91.96 Million and represent 4.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Growth Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Global Technology Growth Fd. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.64% shares in the company for having 964000 shares of worth $13.24 Million while later fund manager owns 112.97 Thousand shares of worth $2.13 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.