-5.7% fall drives iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) into becoming a interest-loosing stock for investors

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) has a beta value of 0.55 and has seen 1,023,900 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.05 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.68 on the day or -5.7% during that session. The ICLK stock price is -69.63% off its 52-week high price of $19.1 and 56.48% above the 52-week low of $4.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 401.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 735.81 Million shares.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) trade information

Despite being -5.7% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the ICLK stock price touched $12.33- or saw a rise of 8.68%. Year-to-date, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited shares have moved 31.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) have changed -16.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +48.94% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and -66.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +28.2%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $61.34 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $74.34 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $49.03 Million and $58.11 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.1% for the current quarter and 27.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +27.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +4.6%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.33% with a share float percentage of 43.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited having a total of 98 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nuveen Asset Management with over 5.67 Million shares worth more than $66.75 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Nuveen Asset Management held 6.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the holding of over 4.71 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55.38 Million and represent 5.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS International New Discovery Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.04% shares in the company for having 901311 shares of worth $10.61 Million while later fund manager owns 578.48 Thousand shares of worth $6.81 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.