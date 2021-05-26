5.14% jump drives Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF) into becoming a top stock for investors

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,893,440 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.74 Billion, closed the last trade at $21.49 per share which meant it gained $1.05 on the day or 5.14% during that session. The TTCF stock price is -33.27% off its 52-week high price of $28.64 and 50.44% above the 52-week low of $10.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.77 Million shares.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) trade information

Sporting 5.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the TTCF stock price touched $22.19- or saw a rise of 3.15%. Year-to-date, Tattooed Chef, Inc. shares have moved -6.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) have changed 22.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.11 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.41.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +962.8%.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.77% with a share float percentage of 22.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tattooed Chef, Inc. having a total of 84 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Falcon Edge Capital, LP with over 1.86 Million shares worth more than $36.07 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Falcon Edge Capital, LP held 2.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.53 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.71 Million and represent 1.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.67% shares in the company for having 542800 shares of worth $12.42 Million while later fund manager owns 357.5 Thousand shares of worth $8.18 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.