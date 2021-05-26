3.45% jump drives CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) into becoming a top stock for investors

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) has a beta value of 3.39 and has seen 551,648 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $350.93 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.98 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 3.45% during that session. The CBAT stock price is -186.43% off its 52-week high price of $11.4 and 88.69% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) trade information

Sporting 3.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 26 when the CBAT stock price touched $4.02-1 or saw a rise of 1.04%. Year-to-date, CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. shares have moved -21.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) have changed -20.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 151.26% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +151.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 151.26% from the levels at last check today.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +29.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +54.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.2% with a share float percentage of 8.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with over 979.02 Thousand shares worth more than $4.99 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. held 1.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Trust Advisors LP, with the holding of over 820.87 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.19 Million and represent 0.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.11% shares in the company for having 979024 shares of worth $4.99 Million while later fund manager owns 818.18 Thousand shares of worth $4.17 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.93% of company’s outstanding stock.