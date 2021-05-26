-2.61% fall drives Isoray, Inc. (ISR) into becoming a interest-loosing stock for investors

Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 1,024,509 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $106.24 Million, closed the last trade at $0.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2.61% during that session. The ISR stock price is -274.67% off its 52-week high price of $2.81 and 53.33% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 822.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.16 Million shares.

Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) trade information

Despite being -2.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the ISR stock price touched $0.8196 or saw a rise of 8.37%. Year-to-date, Isoray, Inc. shares have moved 66.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) have changed -16.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.94 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.61.

Isoray, Inc. (ISR) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.73 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.72 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.28 Million and $2.85 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.8% for the current quarter and -4.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +33.5%.

Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.18% with a share float percentage of 13.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Isoray, Inc. having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.21 Million shares worth more than $6.77 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 3.26 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.55 Million and represent 2.3% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.41% shares in the company for having 1988559 shares of worth $894.85 Thousand while later fund manager owns 801.77 Thousand shares of worth $360.8 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.