2.59% jump drives Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) into becoming a top stock for investors

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) has a beta value of 0.25 and has seen 1,056,201 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.23 Million, closed the last trade at $1.19 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.59% during that session. The BDR stock price is -219.33% off its 52-week high price of $3.8 and 55.46% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 631.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 500.65 Million shares.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -34.99% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.35% with a share float percentage of 11.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tufton Capital Management with over 188.94 Thousand shares worth more than $277.74 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Tufton Capital Management held 1.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 87.9 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $129.21 Thousand and represent 0.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.43% shares in the company for having 290100 shares of worth $385.83 Thousand while later fund manager owns 20Thousand shares of worth $26.6 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.