-1.78% fall drives Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) into becoming a interest-loosing stock for investors

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,108,923 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.46 Billion, closed the last trade at $33.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.6 on the day or -1.78% during that session. The BNR stock price is -20.27% off its 52-week high price of $39.75 and 43.6% above the 52-week low of $18.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 493.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 344.65 Million shares.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) trade information

Despite being -1.78% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the BNR stock price touched $38.64- or saw a rise of 14.47%. Year-to-date, Burning Rock Biotech Limited shares have moved 43.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) have changed 12.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.44 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -109.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.11%.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.5% with a share float percentage of 39.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Burning Rock Biotech Limited having a total of 70 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 6.58 Million shares worth more than $177.19 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 7.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jennison Associates LLC, with the holding of over 1.94 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.12 Million and represent 2.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Growth Fund and PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.75% shares in the company for having 1528948 shares of worth $41.16 Million while later fund manager owns 1.09 Million shares of worth $29.29 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.