Will current price volatility hamper ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) future potential?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,256,762 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.77 Billion, closed the last trade at $42.86 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 1.18% during that session. The ZI stock price is -50.26% off its 52-week high price of $64.4 and 28.07% above the 52-week low of $30.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

Sporting 1.18% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the ZI stock price touched $44.09- or saw a rise of 2.79%. Year-to-date, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares have moved -11.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) have changed -16.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $64.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $54 while the price target rests at a high of $75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +74.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.99% from current levels.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +0.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 47.06%, compared to -5.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 71.4% and 9.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +40.9%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $161.37 Million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $171.22 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $105.57 Million and $123.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 52.9% for the current quarter and 38.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +53.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.51%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.68% with a share float percentage of 103.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. having a total of 247 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Carlyle Group Inc. with over 89.29 Million shares worth more than $4.37 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Carlyle Group Inc. held 86.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 11.42 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $558.41 Million and represent 11.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Economy Fund (The). As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.8% shares in the company for having 3918278 shares of worth $191.6 Million while later fund manager owns 3.7 Million shares of worth $180.88 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.58% of company’s outstanding stock.