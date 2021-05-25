Will current price volatility hamper Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) future potential?

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,272,047 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.08 Billion, closed the last trade at $112.93 per share which meant it gained $3.1 on the day or 2.82% during that session. The Z stock price is -84.28% off its 52-week high price of $208.11 and 51.91% above the 52-week low of $54.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

Sporting 2.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the Z stock price touched $114.47 or saw a rise of 1.35%. Year-to-date, Zillow Group, Inc. shares have moved -13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have changed -17.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $182.76, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $110 while the price target rests at a high of $235. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +108.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -2.59% from current levels.

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zillow Group, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +3.14% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 235.3% and -45.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +65.1%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.27 Billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.45 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $611.7 Million and $656.69 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 107.8% for the current quarter and 120.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +131.8%.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.53% with a share float percentage of 119.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zillow Group, Inc. having a total of 722 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 36.39 Million shares worth more than $4.72 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd held 20.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.05 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.56 Billion and represent 6.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.48% shares in the company for having 6260458 shares of worth $814.61 Million while later fund manager owns 3.52 Million shares of worth $459.69 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.96% of company’s outstanding stock.