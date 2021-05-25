Will current price volatility hamper Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) future potential?

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 6,193,249 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.21 Billion, closed the recent trade at $18.4 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -1.18% during that session. The VOD stock price is -10.65% off its 52-week high price of $20.36 and 28.59% above the 52-week low of $13.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. None out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

Despite being -1.18% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the VOD stock price touched $18.68- or saw a rise of 1.63%. Year-to-date, Vodafone Group Plc shares have moved 11.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have changed -1.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.27% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.94 while the price target rests at a high of $32.68. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +77.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.93% from the levels at last check today.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +80.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29%.

VOD Dividends

Vodafone Group Plc is expected to release its next earnings report in June, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.1 at a share yield of 5.9%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 6.43%.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.02% with a share float percentage of 9.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vodafone Group Plc having a total of 606 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 32.31 Million shares worth more than $595.47 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 25.65 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $472.73 Million and represent 0.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Windsor II and Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.36% shares in the company for having 10004932 shares of worth $171.58 Million while later fund manager owns 6.48 Million shares of worth $119.47 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.