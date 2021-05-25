Will current price volatility hamper The Walt Disney Company (DIS) future potential?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has a beta value of 1.2 and has seen 3,906,689 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $320.45 Billion, closed the recent trade at $176 per share which meant it gained $1.69 on the day or 0.97% during that session. The DIS stock price is -15.35% off its 52-week high price of $203.02 and 38.63% above the 52-week low of $108.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.21 Million shares.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) trade information

Sporting 0.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the DIS stock price touched $177.45 or saw a rise of 0.71%. Year-to-date, The Walt Disney Company shares have moved -2.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) have changed -3.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.28.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Walt Disney Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.4%, compared to 23.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 625% and 445% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +3.7%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -125.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 51.7%.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.6% with a share float percentage of 66.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Walt Disney Company having a total of 3989 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 135.73 Million shares worth more than $25.04 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 116.51 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.5 Billion and represent 6.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.8% shares in the company for having 50927051 shares of worth $9.23 Billion while later fund manager owns 36.28 Million shares of worth $6.57 Billion as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2% of company’s outstanding stock.