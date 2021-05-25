Will current price volatility hamper Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) future potential?

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 11,353,551 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.68 Billion, closed the last trade at $5.43 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.37% during that session. The SWN stock price is -1.47% off its 52-week high price of $5.51 and 59.85% above the 52-week low of $2.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.21.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Sporting 0.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the SWN stock price touched $5.51-1 or saw a rise of 1.45%. Year-to-date, Southwestern Energy Company shares have moved 82.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) have changed 38.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 44.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump -0.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +47.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -44.75% from current levels.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -428.9%.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.02% with a share float percentage of 91.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Southwestern Energy Company having a total of 406 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 105.94 Million shares worth more than $492.63 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 15.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 91.84 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $427.05 Million and represent 13.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.44% shares in the company for having 50360100 shares of worth $189.86 Million while later fund manager owns 43.16 Million shares of worth $200.68 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 6.38% of company’s outstanding stock.