Will current price volatility hamper Sea Limited (SE) future potential?

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 4,245,593 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $131.98 Billion, closed the last trade at $254 per share which meant it gained $7.67 on the day or 3.11% during that session. The SE stock price is -12.2% off its 52-week high price of $285 and 70.89% above the 52-week low of $73.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sea Limited (SE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.46.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

Sporting 3.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the SE stock price touched $259.07 or saw a rise of 1.96%. Year-to-date, Sea Limited shares have moved 27.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) have changed -1.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $298.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $260 while the price target rests at a high of $330. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +29.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.36% from current levels.

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sea Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +46.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 61.15%, compared to 18.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 32.4% and 30.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +86.5%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.94 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.2 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.29 Billion and $1.21 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 50.5% for the current quarter and 81.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -60.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -1.2%.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.06% with a share float percentage of 78.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sea Limited having a total of 924 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 32.4 Million shares worth more than $7.23 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 8.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sands Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 23.75 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.3 Billion and represent 6.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.26% shares in the company for having 15648816 shares of worth $3.49 Billion while later fund manager owns 6.47 Million shares of worth $1.29 Billion as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.76% of company’s outstanding stock.