Will current price volatility hamper New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) future potential?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 107,000,000 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.16 Billion, closed the last trade at $9.07 per share which meant it lost -$2.03 on the day or -18.29% during that session. The EDU stock price is -120.18% off its 52-week high price of $19.97 and 0.22% above the 52-week low of $9.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 31.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. None out of 33 have rated it as a Hold, with 28 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Despite being -18.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the EDU stock price touched $12.28- or saw a rise of 26.17%. Year-to-date, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares have moved -51.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) have changed -43.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 45.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.68, which means that the shares’ value could jump 116.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $23.55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +159.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 54.36% from current levels.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.8% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.67%, compared to 22.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.3% and 36.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +17.3%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.13 Billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.43 Billion for the next quarter concluding in August 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $798.47 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 41.7% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +73.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.2%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.03% with a share float percentage of 82.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. having a total of 785 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 83.84 Million shares worth more than $1.17 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 4.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Davis Selected Advisers, LP, with the holding of over 70.54 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $987.51 Million and represent 4.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Davis New York Venture Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.46% shares in the company for having 25019700 shares of worth $419.08 Million while later fund manager owns 19.43 Million shares of worth $325.5 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.