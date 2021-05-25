Why should you add Nokia Corporation (NOK) to your portfolio?

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 17,397,160 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.38 Billion, closed the recent trade at $4.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.7% during that session. The NOK stock price is -96.19% off its 52-week high price of $9.79 and 35.67% above the 52-week low of $3.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 33.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 41.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nokia Corporation (NOK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 31 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Despite being -0.7% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the NOK stock price touched $5.16-3 or saw a rise of 3.2%. Year-to-date, Nokia Corporation shares have moved 27.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) have changed 18.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.42% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.51 while the price target rests at a high of $7.45. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +49.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -29.66% from the levels at last check today.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nokia Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +29.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.33%, compared to 27.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -28.6% and -16.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +4.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -3.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.53%.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.59% with a share float percentage of 6.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nokia Corporation having a total of 579 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Optiver Holding B.v. with over 31.9 Million shares worth more than $126.34 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Optiver Holding B.v. held 0.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Securities Limited, with the holding of over 31.39 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $124.29 Million and represent 0.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and AMG Managers Fairpointe Mid Cap Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 8173210 shares of worth $32.37 Million while later fund manager owns 3.1 Million shares of worth $14.13 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.