Why should you add Energy Transfer LP (ET) to your portfolio?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has a beta value of 2.46 and has seen 11,005,736 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.02 Billion, closed the recent trade at $10.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -2.58% during that session. The ET stock price is -4.79% off its 52-week high price of $10.5 and 50.3% above the 52-week low of $4.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.94 Million shares.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) trade information

Despite being -2.58% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the ET stock price touched $10.43- or saw a rise of 3.87%. Year-to-date, Energy Transfer LP shares have moved 62.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have changed 22.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 71.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.6.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Energy Transfer LP shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +68.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 987.5%, compared to 4.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 84.6% and 196.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +55.7%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -118% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.9%.

ET Dividends

Energy Transfer LP is expected to release its next earnings report between August 03 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.61 at a share yield of 5.93%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 9.88%.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.47% with a share float percentage of 44.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Energy Transfer LP having a total of 814 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Group Inc. with over 131.59 Million shares worth more than $1.01 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Blackstone Group Inc. held 4.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with the holding of over 74.87 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $575.02 Million and represent 2.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.46% shares in the company for having 66439475 shares of worth $507.6 Million while later fund manager owns 33.32 Million shares of worth $254.57 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.23% of company’s outstanding stock.