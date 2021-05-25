Why should you add Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) to your portfolio?

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 3,168,962 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $334.94 Million, closed the last trade at $3.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -1.44% during that session. The ADVM stock price is -688.89% off its 52-week high price of $26.98 and 2.34% above the 52-week low of $3.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.86 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) trade information

Despite being -1.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the ADVM stock price touched $3.66-6 or saw a rise of 6.56%. Year-to-date, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. shares have moved -68.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) have changed -64%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 130.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $23. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +572.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.96% from current levels.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) estimates and forecasts

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $60Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $60Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $90Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -33.3% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -37.2%.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.7% with a share float percentage of 99.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. having a total of 212 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 9.37 Million shares worth more than $92.35 Million. As of March 30, 2021, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 9.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 8Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $78.88 Million and represent 8.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.67% shares in the company for having 3593969 shares of worth $35.44 Million while later fund manager owns 2.48 Million shares of worth $26.86 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.