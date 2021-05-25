Why should you add Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) to your portfolio?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 23,870,576 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $94.42 Billion, closed the recent trade at $77.93 per share which meant it gained $0.49 on the day or 0.63% during that session. The AMD stock price is -27.33% off its 52-week high price of $99.23 and 37.87% above the 52-week low of $48.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 44.86 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 45.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 37 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.54.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

Sporting 0.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the AMD stock price touched $78.81- or saw a rise of 0.28%. Year-to-date, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. shares have moved -14.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have changed -5.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 85.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $105.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $169.7. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +117.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -78.19% from the levels at last check today.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.89%, compared to 35.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 200% and 36.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +51%.

27 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.62 Billion for the current quarter. 27 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.81 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.93 Billion and $2.56 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 87.2% for the current quarter and 48.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +34.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +604.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.25%.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.25% with a share float percentage of 75.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. having a total of 1779 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 96.96 Million shares worth more than $7.61 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 87.21 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.85 Billion and represent 7.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.79% shares in the company for having 33879628 shares of worth $3.11 Billion while later fund manager owns 24.1 Million shares of worth $2.21 Billion as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.98% of company’s outstanding stock.