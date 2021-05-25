Why should you add 21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) to your portfolio?

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has a beta value of 0.25 and has seen 1,824,793 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.01 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -1.92% during that session. The VNET stock price is -112.27% off its 52-week high price of $44.45 and 39.49% above the 52-week low of $12.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. None out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) trade information

Despite being -1.92% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the VNET stock price touched $25.81- or saw a rise of 18.87%. Year-to-date, 21Vianet Group, Inc. shares have moved -39.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) have changed -28.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.34.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $209.53 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $215.64 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $149.77 Million and $155.86 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.9% for the current quarter and 38.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -34.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -3375%.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.95% with a share float percentage of 103.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 21Vianet Group, Inc. having a total of 277 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Group Inc. with over 8.53 Million shares worth more than $275.67 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Blackstone Group Inc. held 6.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cederberg Capital Ltd, with the holding of over 7.24 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $233.87 Million and represent 5.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.92% shares in the company for having 1270574 shares of worth $47.94 Million while later fund manager owns 1.25 Million shares of worth $47.34 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.91% of company’s outstanding stock.