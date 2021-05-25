Why Buy stock in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 6,420,034 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.08 Billion, closed the recent trade at $15.5 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 1.64% during that session. The TME stock price is -108.07% off its 52-week high price of $32.25 and 24.45% above the 52-week low of $11.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 36.59 Million shares.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) trade information

Sporting 1.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the TME stock price touched $15.85- or saw a rise of 2.05%. Year-to-date, Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares have moved -19.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) have changed -18.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.58.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) estimates and forecasts

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.27 Billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.39 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.01 Billion and $1.17 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26% for the current quarter and 18.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +3.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.81%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.23% with a share float percentage of 76.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tencent Music Entertainment Group having a total of 577 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 46.03 Million shares worth more than $943.21 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 5.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 23.8 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $487.68 Million and represent 2.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opp Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.92% shares in the company for having 7679722 shares of worth $147.76 Million while later fund manager owns 6.16 Million shares of worth $163.74 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.