Why Buy stock in Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)?

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,577,801 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.3 Billion, closed the recent trade at $24.25 per share which meant it gained $1.57 on the day or 6.92% during that session. The CGC stock price is -132.99% off its 52-week high price of $56.5 and 42.97% above the 52-week low of $13.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Sporting 6.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the CGC stock price touched $24.73- or saw a rise of 1.42%. Year-to-date, Canopy Growth Corporation shares have moved -1.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) have changed -11.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.61, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.35% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.51 while the price target rests at a high of $45.58. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +87.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -31.92% from the levels at last check today.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.61% with a share float percentage of 25.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canopy Growth Corporation having a total of 593 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.74 Million shares worth more than $215.79 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 3.17 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $101.41 Million and represent 0.83% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.8% shares in the company for having 3079365 shares of worth $123.39 Million while later fund manager owns 2.96 Million shares of worth $72.83 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.77% of company’s outstanding stock.