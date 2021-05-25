Why Buy stock in Angi Inc. (ANGI)?

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has a beta value of 2.01 and has seen 1,104,484 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.28 Billion, closed the last trade at $14.44 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 2.7% during that session. The ANGI stock price is -32.76% off its 52-week high price of $19.17 and 35.73% above the 52-week low of $9.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Angi Inc. (ANGI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) trade information

Sporting 2.7% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the ANGI stock price touched $14.56- or saw a rise of 0.82%. Year-to-date, Angi Inc. shares have moved 9.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have changed -10.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $21. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +45.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -3.05% from current levels.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Angi Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +27.9% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -900%, compared to 19.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -300% and -500% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +15.3%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $428.29 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $450.06 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $375.06 Million and $389.91 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.2% for the current quarter and 15.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -118.8%.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.68% with a share float percentage of 96.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Angi Inc. having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Parnassus Investments /ca with over 11.45 Million shares worth more than $148.9 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Parnassus Investments /ca held 13.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Brown Advisory Inc., with the holding of over 7.09 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $92.12 Million and represent 8.6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund and Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 10.38% shares in the company for having 8557878 shares of worth $112.92 Million while later fund manager owns 2.44 Million shares of worth $31.66 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.95% of company’s outstanding stock.