Why Buy stock in Ambev S.A. (ABEV)?

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 9,229,330 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.82 Billion, closed the recent trade at $3.34 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.3% during that session. The ABEV stock price is -1.2% off its 52-week high price of $3.38 and 36.23% above the 52-week low of $2.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 25.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.21 Million shares.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

Sporting 0.3% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the ABEV stock price touched $3.37-1 or saw a rise of 1.04%. Year-to-date, Ambev S.A. shares have moved 8.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) have changed 14.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 97.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.41.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.76 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.24 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.16 Billion and $2.33 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.8% for the current quarter and 38.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +39.83% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -7.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6%.

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in June, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01 at a share yield of 0.43%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.72%.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.79% with a share float percentage of 9.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ambev S.A. having a total of 379 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are First Eagle Investment Management, LLC with over 234.79 Million shares worth more than $643.34 Million. As of March 30, 2021, First Eagle Investment Management, LLC held 1.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, with the holding of over 190.28 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $521.37 Million and represent 1.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Eagle Global Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.66% shares in the company for having 103000000 shares of worth $288.23 Million while later fund manager owns 75.28 Million shares of worth $210.04 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.