When is Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) going to be good investment?

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has a beta value of 2.59 and has seen 3,256,031 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.13 Billion, closed the last trade at $80.18 per share which meant it gained $2.61 on the day or 3.36% during that session. The PENN stock price is -77.1% off its 52-week high price of $142 and 66.38% above the 52-week low of $26.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.72.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) trade information

Sporting 3.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the PENN stock price touched $83.33- or saw a rise of 3.78%. Year-to-date, Penn National Gaming, Inc. shares have moved -7.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have changed -10.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $110.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31 while the price target rests at a high of $151. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +88.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -61.34% from current levels.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Penn National Gaming, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +13.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 148%, compared to 19.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 142.6% and -31.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +50%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.33 Billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.36 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $249.08 Million and $1.13 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 435.3% for the current quarter and 20.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +36.33% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +150%.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.01% with a share float percentage of 89.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Penn National Gaming, Inc. having a total of 731 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 20.88 Million shares worth more than $2.19 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 13.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 16.07 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.68 Billion and represent 10.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4% shares in the company for having 6250000 shares of worth $539.81 Million while later fund manager owns 4.51 Million shares of worth $473.24 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.89% of company’s outstanding stock.