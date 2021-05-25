When is OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) going to be good investment?

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,478,213 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.55 Billion, closed the last trade at $18.34 per share which meant it gained $1.54 on the day or 9.17% during that session. The OCFT stock price is -57.03% off its 52-week high price of $28.8 and 34.68% above the 52-week low of $11.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 455.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) trade information

Sporting 9.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the OCFT stock price touched $18.80- or saw a rise of 2.45%. Year-to-date, OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. shares have moved -6.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) have changed 20.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.03, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +63.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.6% from current levels.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.73%, compared to 11.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 7.1% and 9.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +45.6%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $168.96 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $197.69 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $111.68 Million and $139.99 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 51.3% for the current quarter and 41.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +23.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.19%.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.97% with a share float percentage of 17.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 19.89 Million shares worth more than $293.9 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 5.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 11.57 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $171Million and represent 2.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and New World Fund, Inc. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.78% shares in the company for having 18646751 shares of worth $382.63 Million while later fund manager owns 6.25 Million shares of worth $92.44 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.6% of company’s outstanding stock.