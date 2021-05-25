When is Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) going to be good investment?

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 2,404,438 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21Billion, closed the last trade at $165.18 per share which meant it lost -$2.38 on the day or -1.42% during that session. The ETSY stock price is -52.48% off its 52-week high price of $251.86 and 58.02% above the 52-week low of $69.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.62.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $224.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $135 while the price target rests at a high of $270. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +63.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -18.27% from current levels.

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Etsy, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +22.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.18%, compared to 4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -17.3% and -12.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +32.1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +44.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +255% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 48.1%.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.57% with a share float percentage of 86.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Etsy, Inc. having a total of 1090 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.55 Million shares worth more than $2.73 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.04 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.03 Billion and represent 7.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.79% shares in the company for having 3552004 shares of worth $631.94 Million while later fund manager owns 2.53 Million shares of worth $449.44 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.99% of company’s outstanding stock.