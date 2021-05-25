Weak fundamental momentum pushes Unity Software Inc. (U) lower

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,509,639 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.92 Billion, closed the last trade at $96.35 per share which meant it gained $2.8 on the day or 2.99% during that session. The U stock price is -81.57% off its 52-week high price of $174.94 and 32.42% above the 52-week low of $65.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Unity Software Inc. (U) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) trade information

Sporting 2.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the U stock price touched $96.68- or saw a rise of 0.34%. Year-to-date, Unity Software Inc. shares have moved -37.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) have changed -6.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $122.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $75 while the price target rests at a high of $170. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +76.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.16% from current levels.

Unity Software Inc. (U) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 69.4%.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.23% with a share float percentage of 101.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unity Software Inc. having a total of 424 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 40.78 Million shares worth more than $4.09 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Silver Lake Group, LLC held 14.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Resolute Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 33.64 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.37 Billion and represent 12.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Artisan Developing World Fund. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.19% shares in the company for having 6124003 shares of worth $622.08 Million while later fund manager owns 2.3 Million shares of worth $353.56 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.82% of company’s outstanding stock.