Weak fundamental momentum pushes Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) lower

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,353,912 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.87 Billion, closed the last trade at $24.88 per share which meant it gained $0.92 on the day or 3.84% during that session. The DADA stock price is -146.26% off its 52-week high price of $61.27 and 41.32% above the 52-week low of $14.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 915.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

Sporting 3.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the DADA stock price touched $25.30- or saw a rise of 1.66%. Year-to-date, Dada Nexus Limited shares have moved -31.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) have changed -3.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.8.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -12.4%.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.28% with a share float percentage of 20.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dada Nexus Limited having a total of 146 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 8.59 Million shares worth more than $233.24 Million. As of March 30, 2021, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 3.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Galileo (PTC) Ltd, with the holding of over 7.61 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $206.66 Million and represent 3.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.1% shares in the company for having 2603933 shares of worth $107.65 Million while later fund manager owns 1.01 Million shares of worth $36.81 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.