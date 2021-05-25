Weak fundamental momentum pushes Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) lower

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,511,868 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.59 Billion, closed the last trade at $15.31 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 3.73% during that session. The CD stock price is -79.43% off its 52-week high price of $27.47 and 17.31% above the 52-week low of $12.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Sporting 3.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the CD stock price touched $15.61- or saw a rise of 1.92%. Year-to-date, Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares have moved -36.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have changed 10.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.31.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -88.7%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.66% with a share float percentage of 24.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chindata Group Holdings Limited having a total of 72 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 7.21 Million shares worth more than $119.2 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Capital World Investors held 4.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with the holding of over 5.5 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $90.92 Million and represent 3.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Growth Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.72% shares in the company for having 1260249 shares of worth $30.2 Million while later fund manager owns 1.09 Million shares of worth $26.23 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.63% of company’s outstanding stock.