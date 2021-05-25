United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has great growth outlook for 2021

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 4,364,251 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.16 Billion, closed the recent trade at $9.01 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 3.21% during that session. The UMC stock price is -25.19% off its 52-week high price of $11.28 and 73.47% above the 52-week low of $2.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) trade information

Sporting 3.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the UMC stock price touched $9.27-2 or saw a rise of 2.64%. Year-to-date, United Microelectronics Corporation shares have moved 7.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) have changed -15.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.87, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.74% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.98 while the price target rests at a high of $15.21. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +68.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.53% from the levels at last check today.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that United Microelectronics Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +55.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.95%, compared to 35.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 333.3% and 55.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +14.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +209.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.5%.

UMC Dividends

United Microelectronics Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in June, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.14 at a share yield of 1.62%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.01%.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.83% with a share float percentage of 3.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United Microelectronics Corporation having a total of 237 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.12 Million shares worth more than $174.22 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 14.13 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $128.75 Million and represent 0.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds-FTSE All World ex U.S. Index Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.55% shares in the company for having 13574058 shares of worth $122.85 Million while later fund manager owns 2.93 Million shares of worth $26.51 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.