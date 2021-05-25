United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL): What is good about stock?

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 14,131,040 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.74 Billion, closed the recent trade at $58.24 per share which meant it gained $2.1 on the day or 3.74% during that session. The UAL stock price is -9.38% off its 52-week high price of $63.7 and 54.24% above the 52-week low of $26.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$4.86.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

Sporting 3.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the UAL stock price touched $59.29- or saw a rise of 1.45%. Year-to-date, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 35.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) have changed 10.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $58.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.22% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $37 while the price target rests at a high of $78. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +33.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -36.47% from the levels at last check today.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +37.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.3%, compared to 38.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.8% and 79% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +50.1%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.03 Billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.9 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.48 Billion and $2.54 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 241.1% for the current quarter and 172.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -318.5%.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.64% with a share float percentage of 64.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United Airlines Holdings, Inc. having a total of 764 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.21 Million shares worth more than $1.85 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 27.42 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.58 Billion and represent 10.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.17% shares in the company for having 13789603 shares of worth $596.4 Million while later fund manager owns 8.28 Million shares of worth $358.06 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.1% of company’s outstanding stock.