The Boeing Company (BA): What is good about stock?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 9,017,964 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $141.5 Billion, closed the recent trade at $241.47 per share which meant it gained $4.03 on the day or 1.7% during that session. The BA stock price is -15.36% off its 52-week high price of $278.57 and 41.51% above the 52-week low of $141.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.35 Million shares.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

Sporting 1.7% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the BA stock price touched $243.78 or saw a rise of 0.79%. Year-to-date, The Boeing Company shares have moved 12.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have changed 1.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.6.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Boeing Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +15.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 98.71%, compared to 26.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 86.8% and 110.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +36.4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +89.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.33%.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.25% with a share float percentage of 55.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Boeing Company having a total of 2485 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Newport Trust Co with over 46.14 Million shares worth more than $11.75 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Newport Trust Co held 7.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 42.42 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.81 Billion and represent 7.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.72% shares in the company for having 15898649 shares of worth $3.4 Billion while later fund manager owns 10.63 Million shares of worth $2.28 Billion as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.82% of company’s outstanding stock.