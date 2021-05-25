Strong fundamental momentum pushes Affimed N.V. (AFMD) higher

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has a beta value of 2.73 and has seen 1,361,283 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.08 Billion, closed the last trade at $9.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -1.74% during that session. The AFMD stock price is -29.87% off its 52-week high price of $11.74 and 67.92% above the 52-week low of $2.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) trade information

Despite being -1.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the AFMD stock price touched $9.82-7 or saw a rise of 7.94%. Year-to-date, Affimed N.V. shares have moved 55.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) have changed -18.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.66.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Affimed N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +87.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.11%, compared to 9.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 7.7% and 31.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +15.5%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.52 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.71 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $6.36 Million and $3.47 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 49.7% for the current quarter and 209% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +1.6%.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.61% with a share float percentage of 75.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Affimed N.V. having a total of 176 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.03 Million shares worth more than $55.6 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 7.16% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Consonance Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 6.01 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.53 Million and represent 6.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.78% shares in the company for having 2729256 shares of worth $21.59 Million while later fund manager owns 982.92 Thousand shares of worth $7.77 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1% of company’s outstanding stock.