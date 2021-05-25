Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) climbs 5.32%, marking win over bears

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,212,541 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.99 Billion, closed the last trade at $19.78 per share which meant it gained $1 on the day or 5.32% during that session. The IPOE stock price is -42.87% off its 52-week high price of $28.26 and 47.57% above the 52-week low of $10.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.05% with a share float percentage of 23.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 3.6 Million shares worth more than $61.74 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 4.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co., with the holding of over 2.33 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.91 Million and represent 2.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 113616 shares of worth $1.41 Million while later fund manager owns 63.88 Thousand shares of worth $794.64 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.