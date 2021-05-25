Small Cap Stock Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX) is a Buy – Analysts

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 2,273,889 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $678.48 Million, closed the last trade at $7.87 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 1.29% during that session. The CMRX stock price is -47.01% off its 52-week high price of $11.57 and 71.79% above the 52-week low of $2.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 784.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 656.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) trade information

Sporting 1.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the CMRX stock price touched $8.25-4 or saw a rise of 4.61%. Year-to-date, Chimerix, Inc. shares have moved 62.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) have changed -7.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 124.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $21. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +166.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 77.89% from current levels.

Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chimerix, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +143.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -57.14%, compared to 13.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -18.8% and 88.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +861.7%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $480Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.67 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.06 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -54.7% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +65.5%.

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.37% with a share float percentage of 68.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chimerix, Inc. having a total of 136 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with over 4.58 Million shares worth more than $44.18 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. held 5.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.56 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.97 Million and represent 5.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.19% shares in the company for having 1887828 shares of worth $18.2 Million while later fund manager owns 1.46 Million shares of worth $7.05 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.69% of company’s outstanding stock.