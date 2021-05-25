Short term estimates and forecasts for Zhihu Inc. (ZH)

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,080,474 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.67 Billion, closed the recent trade at $8.34 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 6.91% during that session. The ZH stock price is -31.89% off its 52-week high price of $11 and 18.35% above the 52-week low of $6.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 964.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zhihu Inc. (ZH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Zhihu Inc. (ZH) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +16.3%.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.22% with a share float percentage of 7.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zhihu Inc. having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6Million shares worth more than $48.66 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 1.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, with the holding of over 3.9 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.63 Million and represent 0.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 233000 shares of worth $1.89 Million while later fund manager owns 117Thousand shares of worth $948.87 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.