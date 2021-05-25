Short term estimates and forecasts for So-Young International Inc. (SY)

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,043,382 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $979.9 Million, closed the last trade at $9.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -1.3% during that session. The SY stock price is -90.37% off its 52-week high price of $17.4 and 24.18% above the 52-week low of $6.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 893.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that So-Young International Inc. (SY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

Despite being -1.3% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the SY stock price touched $9.45-3 or saw a rise of 3.28%. Year-to-date, So-Young International Inc. shares have moved -17.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) have changed -2.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.58.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that So-Young International Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.76% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 250% and 250% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +44.5%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $69.27 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $77.8 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $48.89 Million and $54.96 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 41.7% for the current quarter and 41.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -96.5%.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.01% with a share float percentage of 49.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with So-Young International Inc. having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 11.39 Million shares worth more than $112.41 Million. As of March 30, 2021, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. held 12.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Manhattan Company, with the holding of over 3.11 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.66 Million and represent 3.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.57% shares in the company for having 516989 shares of worth $6.03 Million while later fund manager owns 453.5 Thousand shares of worth $5.29 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.5% of company’s outstanding stock.