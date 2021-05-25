Short term estimates and forecasts for Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTPI)

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,131,625 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.27 Million, closed the last trade at $4.11 per share which meant it gained $1.13 on the day or 37.92% during that session. The PTPI stock price is -45.01% off its 52-week high price of $5.96 and 56.2% above the 52-week low of $1.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 166.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTPI) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTPI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +36.7%.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.66% with a share float percentage of 15.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NorthRock Partners, LLC with over 337.53 Thousand shares worth more than $1.26 Million. As of March 30, 2021, NorthRock Partners, LLC held 3.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 185.55 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $692.08 Thousand and represent 1.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.44% shares in the company for having 43424 shares of worth $191.07 Thousand while later fund manager owns 13.83 Thousand shares of worth $51.6 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.