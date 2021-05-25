Short term estimates and forecasts for ENGlobal Corporation (ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) has a beta value of 2.37 and has seen 1,163,841 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $72.77 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.58% during that session. The ENG stock price is -262.93% off its 52-week high price of $9.4 and 73.36% above the 52-week low of $0.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 296.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 939.71 Million shares.

ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +57.5%.

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.71% with a share float percentage of 34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ENGlobal Corporation having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oppenheimer & Close, Inc. with over 1.07 Million shares worth more than $4.83 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Oppenheimer & Close, Inc. held 3.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 575.1 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.6 Million and represent 2.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.84% shares in the company for having 236100 shares of worth $755.52 Thousand while later fund manager owns 149.77 Thousand shares of worth $479.27 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.