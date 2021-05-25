Short term estimates and forecasts for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC)

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 12,492,091 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.42 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.8 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 2.56% during that session. The ANPC stock price is -151.88% off its 52-week high price of $12.09 and 34.38% above the 52-week low of $3.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 902.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) trade information

Sporting 2.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the ANPC stock price touched $5.66-1 or saw a rise of 15.2%. Year-to-date, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. shares have moved -9.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) have changed -5.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +66.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 66.67% from the levels at last check today.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +17.9%.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.64% with a share float percentage of 5.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. with over 116.63 Thousand shares worth more than $698.6 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. held 1.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 75.64 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $453.08 Thousand and represent 0.77% of shares outstanding.