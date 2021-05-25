Short term estimates and forecasts for AMMO, Inc. (POWW)

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) has a beta value of -0.66 and has seen 1,193,079 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $723.09 Million, closed the recent trade at $6.46 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 2.71% during that session. The POWW stock price is -54.02% off its 52-week high price of $9.95 and 75.39% above the 52-week low of $1.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.58 Million shares.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) trade information

Sporting 2.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the POWW stock price touched $6.62-2 or saw a rise of 2.42%. Year-to-date, AMMO, Inc. shares have moved 95.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) have changed -9.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

AMMO, Inc. (POWW) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -55.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +8.4%.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.69% with a share float percentage of 54.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMMO, Inc. having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hood River Capital Management LLC with over 5.41 Million shares worth more than $32.02 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Hood River Capital Management LLC held 10.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Zeke Capital Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 3.33 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.72 Million and represent 6.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.63% shares in the company for having 1834431 shares of worth $10.86 Million while later fund manager owns 269.22 Thousand shares of worth $1.59 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.