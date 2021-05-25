Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS): What is good about stock?

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,851,619 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.29 Billion, closed the last trade at $25.76 per share which meant it gained $1.37 on the day or 5.62% during that session. The SHLS stock price is -70.96% off its 52-week high price of $44.04 and 18.71% above the 52-week low of $20.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31 while the price target rests at a high of $48. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +86.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.34% from current levels.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +39.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.72%.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.3% with a share float percentage of 86.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.8 Million shares worth more than $410.32 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 12.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 10.47 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $364.28 Million and represent 11.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.33% shares in the company for having 3117344 shares of worth $108.42 Million while later fund manager owns 2.02 Million shares of worth $70.16 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.