Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) lost -17% in a month.

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 984,120 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $627.08 Million, closed the last trade at $12.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.58 on the day or -4.32% during that session. The TCS stock price is -50.39% off its 52-week high price of $19.31 and 82.01% above the 52-week low of $2.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) trade information

Despite being -4.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the TCS stock price touched $13.76- or saw a rise of 6.69%. Year-to-date, The Container Store Group, Inc. shares have moved 34.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) have changed -17%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump -6.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +9.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.12% from current levels.

The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Container Store Group, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +23.7% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -36.29%, compared to 10.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 128.1% and -34.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +2.4%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $227.45 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $261.97 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $152.7 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 49% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -10.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.3%.

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.74% with a share float percentage of 95.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Container Store Group, Inc. having a total of 178 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. with over 15.33 Million shares worth more than $255.16 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. held 30.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Woodson Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 4.08 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $67.87 Million and represent 8.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Clark Fork Trust-Tarkio Fd and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.85% shares in the company for having 933075 shares of worth $14.3 Million while later fund manager owns 757.85 Thousand shares of worth $12.61 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.5% of company’s outstanding stock.