Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) gained 37.62% in a month.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 1,335,269 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $172.47 Million, closed the last trade at $4.17 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 10.32% during that session. The PANL stock price is -2.64% off its 52-week high price of $4.28 and 55.88% above the 52-week low of $1.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 264.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 372.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (PANL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) trade information

Sporting 10.32% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the PANL stock price touched $4.29-2 or saw a rise of 2.8%. Year-to-date, Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. shares have moved 50.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) have changed 37.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 508.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.5 while the price target rests at a high of $5.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +31.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.89% from current levels.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (PANL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +55.6% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 169.23%, compared to 10.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.1% and 41.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -3.8%.

PANL Dividends

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 10 and August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.14 at a share yield of 3.83%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.69% with a share float percentage of 86.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rockland Trust Company with over 9.68 Million shares worth more than $30.59 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Rockland Trust Company held 21.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VR Advisory Services Ltd, with the holding of over 1.3 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.09 Million and represent 2.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.59% shares in the company for having 269605 shares of worth $851.95 Thousand while later fund manager owns 138.96 Thousand shares of worth $384.92 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.3% of company’s outstanding stock.