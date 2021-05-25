Shares of Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) gained 1.71% in a month.

Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,397,274 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $300.65 Million, closed the recent trade at $9.93 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 2.48% during that session. The LEGO stock price is -0.91% off its 52-week high price of $10.02 and 3.93% above the 52-week low of $9.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 46.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 137.88 Million shares.

Legato Merger Corp. (LEGO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.38% with a share float percentage of 53.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Legato Merger Corp. having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Karpus Management Inc with over 2.29 Million shares worth more than $22.21 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Karpus Management Inc held 7.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Linden Advisors LP, with the holding of over 926.11 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.96 Million and represent 3.06% of shares outstanding.