Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) gained 21.01% in a month.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has a beta value of 3.34 and has seen 6,842,689 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.54 Billion, closed the recent trade at $25.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.15% during that session. The DVN stock price is -5.91% off its 52-week high price of $27.44 and 70.17% above the 52-week low of $7.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.55 Million shares.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) trade information

Despite being -0.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the DVN stock price touched $26.39- or saw a rise of 1.69%. Year-to-date, Devon Energy Corporation shares have moved 64.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) have changed 21.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.39.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Devon Energy Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +92.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2488.89%, compared to 5.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 350% and 1625% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +83%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.23 Billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.38 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $394Million and $1.07 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 466.3% for the current quarter and 123.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +26.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +2466.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

DVN Dividends

Devon Energy Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.36 at a share yield of 5.24%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.61%.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.42% with a share float percentage of 86.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Devon Energy Corporation having a total of 896 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 76.61 Million shares worth more than $1.67 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 45.99 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1Billion and represent 6.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.44% shares in the company for having 16493628 shares of worth $260.76 Million while later fund manager owns 15.65 Million shares of worth $341.98 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.